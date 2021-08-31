-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VXRT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vaxart by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

