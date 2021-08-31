Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

