Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.33 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

