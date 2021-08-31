Brokerages Anticipate Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owlet.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06).
Shares of NYSE OWLT opened at $6.35 on Friday. Owlet has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.56.
About Owlet
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
