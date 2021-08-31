Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $219,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

