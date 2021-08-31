American Century Companies Inc. Has $236.10 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,735 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.68% of SBA Communications worth $236,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications stock opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

