Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

