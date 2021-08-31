Centamin plc (CEE) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

CEE opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. Centamin has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$3.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

