Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

