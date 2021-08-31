Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBD stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

