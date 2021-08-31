General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

