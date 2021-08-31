Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.