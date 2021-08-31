Platform Technology Partners Invests $454,000 in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KYN. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 458,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

