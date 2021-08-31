Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

