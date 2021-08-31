Platform Technology Partners Takes $599,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

