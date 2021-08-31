Platform Technology Partners Invests $507,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

