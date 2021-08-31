Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

