Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.