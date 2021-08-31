Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

