Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.

SQNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Macquarie upgraded Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SQNXF stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

