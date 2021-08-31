Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.
SQNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Macquarie upgraded Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of SQNXF stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
