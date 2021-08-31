Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

