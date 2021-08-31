Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.75 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.76, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $71,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

