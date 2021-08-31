American Century Companies Inc. Sells 165,969 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $210,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.34.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.06.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

