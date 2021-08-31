BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 36,279 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,279 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 37,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -127.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

