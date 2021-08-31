BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.