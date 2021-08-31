FedEx Co. (FDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $23.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.