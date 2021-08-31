Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

