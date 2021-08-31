Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MAV4 stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.98.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than Â£1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

