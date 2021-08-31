Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on September 30th

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON HDIV opened at GBX 89.04 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £168.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.93. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22).
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust
