Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on September 30th

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HDIV opened at GBX 89.04 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £168.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.93. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22).

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

