Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.20

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ASEI stock opened at GBX 358.85 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.98. The firm has a market cap of £173.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.55.

Get Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.