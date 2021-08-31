Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 694 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $665.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $667.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $617.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

