American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $372,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

