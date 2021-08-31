Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AZUL stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

