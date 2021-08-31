Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Societe Generale from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.
NYSE DELL opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
