Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Societe Generale from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

