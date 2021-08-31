Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.