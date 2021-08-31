Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on U. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion and a PE ratio of -57.43. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,893,704.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,584 shares of company stock worth $65,860,400 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

