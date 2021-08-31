The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

