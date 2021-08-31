6,222 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

