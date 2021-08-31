WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

