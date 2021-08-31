WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 101 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.