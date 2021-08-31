Platform Technology Partners Takes $718,000 Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BME opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.