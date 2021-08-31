44,361 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

