Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 634.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,336 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $24,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,626,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,368,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

