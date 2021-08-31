WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3,168.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Avalara were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara stock opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.28. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.69 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

