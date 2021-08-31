Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,747 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,747 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $749,880 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

