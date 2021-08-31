Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 15.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ZIX by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 33.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

