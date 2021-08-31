WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 134 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

