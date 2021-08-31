Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 11,849 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,140 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 49,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.