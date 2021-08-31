F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

