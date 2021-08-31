Linde plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

LIN opened at $315.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.07. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

