JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.24 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 454.20 ($5.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £692.11 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 441.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.18. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 455.92 ($5.96). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

