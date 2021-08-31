JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.24 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 454.20 ($5.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £692.11 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 441.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.18. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 455.92 ($5.96). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
